Aspiriant LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after buying an additional 413,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

NYSE PSX opened at $101.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

