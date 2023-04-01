Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after acquiring an additional 142,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 147,447 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VRP opened at $22.15 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

