H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

