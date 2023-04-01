Aspiriant LLC Has $271,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,934,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MET opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

