Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 191 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.67.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

