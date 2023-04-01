Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $54,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 170,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 452,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.49 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.