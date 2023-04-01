Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 219 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

