Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.