Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,582 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Playtika by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 23.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at $852,947,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playtika Trading Up 3.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on PLTK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

PLTK opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.