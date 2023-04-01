Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $38,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after buying an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,896,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.