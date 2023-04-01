Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.