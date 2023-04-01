Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
