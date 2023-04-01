Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Up 1.1 %

FOX stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

