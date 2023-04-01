Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 249,913 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 249,913 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

