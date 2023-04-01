Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $46,000 in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,699,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,446.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
SHYG opened at $41.68 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.
About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
