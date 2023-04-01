Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

FALN opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

