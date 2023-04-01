Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 179 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

