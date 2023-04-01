Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,092,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,361,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

