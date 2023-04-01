Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,464 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 632,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.90 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

