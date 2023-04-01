iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after buying an additional 341,384 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $92.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

