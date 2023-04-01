Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

