3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $105.11 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

