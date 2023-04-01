Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after acquiring an additional 905,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,028,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 791,358 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 707,543 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

