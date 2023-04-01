Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.