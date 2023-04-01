Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 84 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

