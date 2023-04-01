Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $107,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.0% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $124.57 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.90.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

