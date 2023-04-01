Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $52,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

