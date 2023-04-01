Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 807 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.