CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

NYSE SJM opened at $157.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.