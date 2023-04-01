Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Neogen Stock Up 6.1 %

Neogen stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

