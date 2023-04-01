Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Down to $18.49

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $18.10. Neogen shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 677,701 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Neogen Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Neogen’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also

