Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.10. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

