Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of TRVN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.10. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
