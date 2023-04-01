Braze’s (BRZE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $34.57 on Friday. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.