Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR opened at $0.82 on Friday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

