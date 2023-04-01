Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $278.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 645.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

