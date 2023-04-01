Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 3.1 %
STRO stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
