NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.80

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 3976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Friday, January 6th.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.28.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
