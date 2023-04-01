Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.71

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.71 and last traded at C$39.01, with a volume of 21390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.06. The firm has a market cap of C$345.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Further Reading

