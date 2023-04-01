Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.25 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 312595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of £48.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.30.

Insider Transactions at Clean Power Hydrogen

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy purchased 24,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,889.80 ($6,007.86). Corporate insiders own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

