Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.50

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.47), with a volume of 19651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

