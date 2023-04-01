888 (LON:888) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.05

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.05 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.46 ($0.64), with a volume of 3870066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.55 ($0.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 888 from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on 888 from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

888 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £230.53 million, a PE ratio of 737.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.52.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also

