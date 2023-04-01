Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 4.2%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 424,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 879,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after acquiring an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,059,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.