4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.03. 68,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 341,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910 over the last ninety days. 11.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

