4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.03. 68,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 341,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.
Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
See Also
