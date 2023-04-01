Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 4.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.88 and last traded at $61.08. 8,282,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 8,426,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.