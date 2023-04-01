Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 152,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 783,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

