Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 145,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 665,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $63,781.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

