Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 847,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,035,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 186,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.