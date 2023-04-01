Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 847,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,035,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 186,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

