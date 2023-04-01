Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.69. Approximately 57,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 491,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Prothena by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.