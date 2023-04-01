RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 5.3%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 135,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 480,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,742 shares of company stock valued at $442,202. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,984,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 184,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

