agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 8.1%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.61. 2,647,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,380,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

agilon health Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $1,651,339. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in agilon health by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

