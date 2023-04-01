Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 441,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 950,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Conduent Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 4,848.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 885,324 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

