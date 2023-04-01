Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 441,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 950,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Conduent Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
